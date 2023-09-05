SIU sees enrollment increase of 2.3%, biggest increase in more than 30 years

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU in Carbondale says their enrollment has grown for the first time since 2014.
The university says enrollment for Fall 2023 is at 11,359 students. That's 252 more students than last year.
That accounts for a boost of 2.3% which is the biggest increase in more than 30 years.
"This is a moment for all Salukis to celebrate," says Chancellor Austin A. Lane. "Over the last three years, our faculty, staff, students, alumni and donors set out to strategically increase our enrollment in a number of key areas. Today, that work has paid off, and there’s more to come as we continue to hit targets within the Imagine 2030 strategic plan.
"I want to personally thank everyone in Saluki Nation for everything they did to set us on the right trajectory. Today’s exciting news proves Salukis imagine ambitious goals, and then we make them reality!"
Lane says the university is on track to reach its goal of 15,000 students by 2030.