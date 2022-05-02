SIU School of Music presenting Ukraine benefits concerts this week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU School of Music will host two faculty-student chamber music ensembles this week to benefit Ukraine.
The faculty-student Versa’tile Chamber Music Ensemble will perform Tuesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 5, at the Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
The program is free and open to the public, with donations at the concert sent directly to the World Kitchen for Ukraine.
The group is serving meals to Ukrainian families fleeing their home, as well as people remaining in the country. They are currently set up at 8 border crossings across the country serving hot meals.
For information regarding either performance, contact Cernota at william.cernota@siu.edu. For information about the School of Music visit the School of Music website.