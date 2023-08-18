SIU School of Law Expands Services to Local Veterans Through IBF Grant

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new grant by the Illinois Bar Foundation will help the Civil Practice Clinic at the Southern Illinois University School of Law to expand its basic estate planning and other civil law services for local veterans and their immediate families.
The grant totals $15,000 and will allow veterans and their families access to receive the same services.
Dale J. Aschemann, clinical assistant professor of law with the Civil Practice Clinic, says the clinic provides free services for people 60 years and older in Illinois' 13 southernmost counties.
Along with assisting in estate planning, Aschemann anticipates students will assist in other civil matters, including adult guardianships, power of attorney for health care and finances.
“I think the estate planning aspect of law and what the students provide and the attention to detail they bring is a valuable service,” Aschemann said. “It’s satisfying to me that we can offer it to veterans of any age. People don’t like to think about their affairs in terms of dying, but I see routinely from where I sit the consequence of what happens if you don’t prepare and what your family is left with.”