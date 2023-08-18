 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois along
and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in effect
through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity may
continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

SIU School of Law Expands Services to Local Veterans Through IBF Grant

SIU Sign

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new grant by the Illinois Bar Foundation will help the Civil Practice Clinic at the Southern Illinois University School of Law to expand its basic estate planning and other civil law services for local veterans and their immediate families.

The grant totals $15,000 and will allow veterans and their families access to receive the same services.

Dale J. Aschemann, clinical assistant professor of law with the Civil Practice Clinic, says the clinic provides free services for people 60 years and older in Illinois' 13 southernmost counties.

Along with assisting in estate planning, Aschemann anticipates students will assist in other civil matters, including adult guardianships, power of attorney for health care and finances.

“I think the estate planning aspect of law and what the students provide and the attention to detail they bring is a valuable service,” Aschemann said. “It’s satisfying to me that we can offer it to veterans of any age. People don’t like to think about their affairs in terms of dying, but I see routinely from where I sit the consequence of what happens if you don’t prepare and what your family is left with.”

