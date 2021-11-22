SIU reminds students of counseling services following student death

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---After the semester of tragedies, SIU is working with students on the best ways to cope.
After a third student died, SIU administrators canceled classes for a mental health day.
Now that a fourth student has passed, SIU is working with the students to find out the best ways to help navigate the tragedy.
In the last 3 weeks, 170 students requested counseling on a walk in basis, and 100 of those were new students not in ongoing therapy.
Administrators said this spike is from a joint effort partnering with students.
Services will be available as long as the university is open, regardless if students are on campus.
In light of the tragedy, administrators said the last semester has bonded the SIU community as they navigate these events together.
"It's really unfortunate that right after the Saluki Cares Day, another tragic loss occurred but, you know, what I really think has happened over this semester is that the university and the community and the students have really bonded together. And I think that there's a lot of support and a lot of energy going into being a saluki family. And coping with the loss together," said Director of Student Health Services, Jaime Clark.
SIU has psychological services open to students and have walk in appointments and same day services open to any student who needs them.