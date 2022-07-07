SIU pushing local recruitment

 Skip to main content
CARBONDALE, IL. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University wants to get more students locally.

The university says they're pushing recruitment strategies in southern Illinois. Part of that is reaching out to local high schoolers before they graduate.

Chancellor Austin Lane says admissions and registrations are up significantly.

Last fall, enrollment from the Southern Illinois region grew almost 34%.

Chancellor Lane also says there's still time to apply for the fall semester.

In May, SIU offered nearly $4.4 million in scholarships, supported by institutional funds and private donations, to almost 200 new incoming freshmen at the following schools:

·         Agape Christian High School

·         Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

·         Benton Consolidated High School

·         Carbondale Community High School

·         Carterville High School

·         Cobden High School

·         DuQuoin High School

·         Elverado High School

·         Herrin High School

·         Johnston City High School

·         Marion High School

·         Massac County High School

·         Murphysboro High School

·         Pickneyville Community High School

·         Vienna High School

·         Zeigler-Royalton Community High School 

