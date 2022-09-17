SIU pulls off shocking win against Northwestern 31-24

EVANSTON, IL (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Salukis get their first win of the season in shocking fashion, upsetting the Northwestern Wildcats 31-24 on Saturday.
The story of the game was turnovers, and the Salukis easily won that battle by forcing two fumbles and intercepting two passes, causing four total turnovers.
While the defense played lights out all game, the offense was a powerhouse in its own right. Saluki QB Nic Baker completed 23 passes, throwing three touchdown passes and just one interception.
The Salukis improve to 1-2 after the win. The incredible victory marks SIU's first win against a BIG Ten team since 2006.
The Salukis will be playing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home next week on September 24 on Family Weekend.