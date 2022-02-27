SIU preparing for 6th Annual Day of Giving

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- If you're looking for a way to support the Salukis, Southern Illinois University's "Day of Giving" is Wednesday, March 2nd.
It's a 24-hour campaign with more than 35-different groups on campus that you can choose to support.
This is the 6th year for the event, which includes a live stream.
Tune in from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for updates on donations, news from deans, directors of development, student spotlights, alum interviews and more.
For more information on how to participate, head to SIUDAY.SIU.EDU