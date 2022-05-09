SIU plans family fun for May 15 total lunar eclipse

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale will have a free night of educational family fun on Sunday, May 15, at Saluki Stadium for a rare celestial event, a total lunar eclipse.
Events include movies, hands-on science activities provided by the Southern Illinois Science Center and the university, and telescope observations provided by the SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics and the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois. Other campus groups will also be on hand to provide information and services to participants.
Activities kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will run until midnight. The lunar eclipse itself starts about 9:30 p.m., with totality occurring at 10:30 p.m.
The event is the first in a series spanning the next couple years, culminating in the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse in Southern Illinois, the second such event in just seven years.
Total lunar eclipses are relatively rare, occurring about once every two and a half years. Caused by an alignment of the sun, Earth and moon, the events occur when the moon is full and illuminated by the sun. As the evening goes on, the Earth’s shadow is cast across the moon, causing it to go from a full to crescent before finally turning a shade of red-orange at totality.
Organizers have varying alternative plans based on the severity of any bad weather, Baer said.
“Clear to partly cloudy skies or even rain prior to the event is not going to be a problem,” he said. “In the event of a total cloud out or overcast skies, we will not see the moon, but all other event activities will continue as planned.”
Light rain or a passing rain will force organizers to cover telescopes and suspend activities at least temporarily.
“We will be keeping a close eye on the weather in the days leading up to the event. If storms are forecast, we will announce alternate plans or event cancelation on our website, eclipse.siu.edu.”
Baer said SIU is beginning the planning process for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Just as the previous total solar eclipse did in 2017, the event is expected to potentially bring thousands of sky-watchers to SIU and the region.
Baer said SIU faculty and staff are applying for major grants for both research and community outreach, while the steering committee also has begun meeting.