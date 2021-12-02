SIU partners with Man-Tra-Con to take virtual education to the next level

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Before aviation students can take flight, they need to take to the classroom to learn the skills they need.
The same goes for technicians.
But according to a Boeing outlook report, an estimated 626,000 new technicians will be needed in the next 20 years.
So SIU partnered with Man-Tra-Con to virtually change the game.
"The gist of the proposal was to develop virtual reality training for the aviation maintenance technologies curriculum. So basically a whole bunch of simulations, there's a whole library of them, so pieces of our curriculum, the hands on training pieces of our curriculum," said SIU aviation associate professor, Karen Johnson.
That's right, the video game headsets that take you to another world, will soon be at SIU as a way to enhance students' skills, before trying out the real thing.
"It's not taking the place of hands on training. It's a stepping stone between the classroom, and the hands on training," Johnson added.
Man-Tra-Con hopes through the partnership, more businesses will see the value in the SIU students' education and bring more economic growth to the area.
"We're very excited. It seems to address a high need in terms of the labor shortage we have in aviation technology and also addresses the brain drain we've been trying to fight together as a region for many many years," said Man-Tra-Con CEO, Kathy Lively.
And Johnson believes the technology will give potential students more incentive to come to SIU, now that their program has a unique edge.
"They're already gonna be exposed to something that they're going to see in the industry. So that makes the education here at SIU a little more real, and more value to it," said Johnson.