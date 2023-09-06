SIU officials say they have the biggest enrollment increase in years

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - There are more students on Southern Illinois University’s campus this year.
It's their first increase since 2014.
SIU says it's also the biggest in almost 30 years.
"Well they increased by 2.3% overall which is huge for us, and also it's up to 11,379 students," the university’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Jeff Harmon says.
He says that’s because of the work SIU has been doing to recruit more students.
Harmon says a lot of people at the university worked to raise the numbers, and it was a part of a long term strategy.
"It involved faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and so many people in the community to really help make this happen," Harmon says.
Harmon says having more students in Carbondale is good for the city's economy.
"We are the main economic driver here in Southern Illinois,” Harmon says. “And we are so excited about that role and we just want to see the area flourish."
Harmon says he can see the difference on campus.
"The campus feels fuller,” Harmon says. “The students moving in were really exciting. Almost all the resident halls were in use this year. And I don't think that happened for a while. So where seeing it all over."
Joshua Gardner is a Freshman at SIU. He is studying Mechanical Engineering.
"They have a great program, a great program with engineering, and as I said they are very supportive in what I do,” Gardner says. “They are gonna help me succeed to the next level."
Gardner says he is finding a lot to do on campus.
"Meeting new people, there's a lot of diversity here and I can be myself, and just live on my own," Gardner says.
University officials say this year’s enrollment numbers puts the university on track to reach its goal of 15,000 students by 2030.