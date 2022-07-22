 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected today and 105 to 110
on Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE...Johnson, Franklin, Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

SIU officially names Tim Leonard as athletic director

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU in talks to name new Athletic Director

(WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale has officially named Tim Leonard as Athletic Director. 

Leonard was formally the A.D. at Towsen in Maryland for the last eight years.

Prior to his time with the Tigers, he was the senior associate A.D. at SMU in Texas.

The Boise State grad is from Idaho, and has ties to Illinois. He previously served as the director of annual giving at Illinois State University.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane is excited to welcome Leonard to SIU.

“With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights. People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.” said Lane. 

The university will introduce Leonard to the public at a Meet & Greet event on Tuesday, July 26, at 5 p.m. in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center.

Leonard officially begins his role on August 1st. 

