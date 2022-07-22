SIU officially names Tim Leonard as athletic director

(WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale has officially named Tim Leonard as Athletic Director.
Leonard was formally the A.D. at Towsen in Maryland for the last eight years.
Prior to his time with the Tigers, he was the senior associate A.D. at SMU in Texas.
The Boise State grad is from Idaho, and has ties to Illinois. He previously served as the director of annual giving at Illinois State University.
SIU Chancellor Austin Lane is excited to welcome Leonard to SIU.
“With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights. People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.” said Lane.
The university will introduce Leonard to the public at a Meet & Greet event on Tuesday, July 26, at 5 p.m. in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center.
Leonard officially begins his role on August 1st.