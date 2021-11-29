SIU moves on to the second round of FCS playoffs

(WSIL) -- The post-season is finally here for SIU Football. The Saluki's faced South Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
SIU's Avante Cox had a career-high 10 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown, Romeir Elliott scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Southern beat South Dakota 22-10.
SIU improved to 4-3 all-time against the Coyotes.
Despite both teams being in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the programs hadn’t faced off since the Salukis won 48-28 at South Dakota in 2019.
SIU Head Coach Nick Hill said he's impressed by his teams performance.
"This is another road ranked win that this team can put on the resume, and they are stacking up a resume over this calendar year that not many teams in Saluki history that can talk about." said Hill.
The Salukis (8-4), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, plays at third-ranked and No. 2 seed North Dakota State Saturday at 2:30 pm.
The Saluki's won its last meeting with the Bison 38-14 on Feb. 27, ending NDSU’s 39-game win streak.