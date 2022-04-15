SIU leads coalition helping transition to renewable energy

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU is leading a coalition for regional transition to renewable energy.
It's a partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy and 22 groups across the country.
Organizers say that Jackson County's Local Energy Pilot Program is receiving assistance to help create a roadmap for clean energy and economic development.
"It could be a number of different things, from energy efficiency, to renewable energy, energy storage, and electrification like EV infrastructure. There has been a lot of solar development in Carbondale and in the surrounding community, this effort will try to expand on that as well," said Justin Harrell, Senior Engineer with Facilities and Energy Management.
Growing Jackson County team sees opportunities in solar energy, agriculture, energy efficiency, energy storage, electrification of buildings and transportation, and social justice for marginalized communities.
Work begins in May and will continue the next 12-18 months.
Fore more on Local Energy Action Programs head to energy.gov.