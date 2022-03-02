SIU kicks off the 6th annual Day of Giving

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The sixth annual SIU Day of Giving is well underway and has already hit their $3 million goal.
"It's a very important day where we ask the saluki nation to mobilize together and make a financial gift to any area on campus they want," said the CEO of the SIU Foundation, Matt Kupec.
The SIU Foundation has spent the day live streaming the event, that helps support individual colleges, programs, students, and scholarships.
"It's about the impact of giving. You know, what $50 can do, what $100 can do, what $1,000 can do. It creates scholarships that allows students to come here or stay in school here. So it's the day of giving, but it's really the day of impact," said Kupec.
Part of the Day of Giving involves wanting to reinvest in the community.
That's why this year, the SIU Foundation is also highlighting Touch of Nature, as it becomes one of the world's leading outdoor education centers.
"That will bring 125,000 people to this area. It will become a destination. They will then stay in hotels, they will buy lunches, they will buy dinners, they'll invest $155 while they're here. And that's gonna lift up our local businesses, our local hotels," said Kupec.
There is still plenty of time left for those who want to donate to, but the foundation insists, even a little goes a long way.
"A gift of $50 dollars, you don't think it's really making an impact, but that $50 to a student who needs it, is the world," said Kupec.