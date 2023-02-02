SIU kicks off Black History Month with special guest speaker

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) – February is Black History Month, and SIU kicked things off with a special event.
They hosted Dr. Damon Williams Wednesday night. He's a scholar and an award-winning author and the chief catalyst for the center for strategic diversity leadership and social innovation.
His main focus for tonight was how African Americans have progressed in the U.S. and how they're working to keep that going, especially in education, economics, and social issues.
He also says Black History Month is "a time to focus on the past -- to see the possibilities of the future."
"Black History month creates a real opportunity to focus in on the past and to see the possibilities of the future," Williams said. "It's always exciting when institutions like SIU-C put forward great programs like this to create a space of community, a space of remembrance, and a space of innovation and possibility.
SIU alum Lee England, Jr performed special music and entertainment. England has been called "the Michael Jordan of the violin" and has performed with several other musicians throughout the years.
The celebration of Black History on the campus of SIU continues all month long.