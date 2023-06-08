SIU hosts Workers' Compensation Symposium

MARION, IL (WSIL) — Helping businesses navigate the growing challenges of complying with the growing workers' compensation issue was a focal point of Thursday's Workers' Compensation symposium.
"Our ultimate goal is to keep business in southern Illinois, but we also want to keep people working,” said Dena Kirk, SIH Administrative Director of Occupational and outpatient services.
The event was hosted by SIH and held at Kokopelli Golf Club. More than 100 business owners along with a number of human resources occupational health and safety and workplace development specialists were on hand.
"It's for anybody that has a business and they have employees and they want their employees to be successful and they want their business to be successful and they want to be productive,” said Kirk.
Those attending heard from a variety of speakers who touched on a number of topics. Some included OHSA compliance, improving safety culture, and the benefits of improved retention.
"Work comp complaints cost workers throughout southern Illinois,” said attendee Bryan Questelle. “Keeping up with the work comp claims and keeping those reduced is what we're all here trying to do. We're trying to find ways to reduce the cost of what work comp creates.”
Questelle attended the event and he says, one of the main takeaways he's leaving the event with -- is the talk about mental health and the workplace.
"I'm old enough to know, you were just told to rub some dirt on it and go,” said Questelle. “Now I have to think about my mental health and all the different stressors and all the different things that go on with life.
That talk about mental health was spearheaded by the keynote speaker, Dr. John Gaal.
"I think it's an ongoing journey,” said Gaal. “It's probably not a destination, as they say.”
Dr. Gaal spoke extensively about helping employers deal with their workers on the subject of mental health.
"If we can get the word out and share it with others, and start the discussion, again I come back to the issue, we create these safe spaces, we break the silence, and we stop the stigma,” said Gaal.
When it's all said and done, Kirk says the most important takeaway is that everyone knows -- there are resources available -- if they need them.
“We're a resource and if we don't have the answer, we're going to help find them the answer,” said Kirk.