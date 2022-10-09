SIU hosts Saluki softball reunion

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Salukis held an alumni celebration over the weekend to honor past graduates and look forward to a bright future.
Many familiar SIU softball faces gathered at Charlotte West Stadium for a weekend they will never forget. Alumni were welcomed on to the field and recognized for all the support they gave the program over the years.
The softball reunion was brought together by long-time head coach Kerry Blaylock, who stepped down in the early stages of last year due to health reasons.
News 3 spoke with a pair of Saluki alums who say coming back to where it all started was a no-brainer:
"This is an honor really when coach Blaylock said she was going to have a reunion, there was no way I was going to miss it, "Maura Super said. "It's really neat to see all these generations of players and what we have been a part of its special."
"It's such a family," Haley Super commented. "I mean you just look and see how many people, I think she said from 1966 all the way to 2022 so almost every single year is covered YOU KNOW by somebody who is here who wants to come back and be a part of this program still."
The Salukis concluded their fall ball schedule with games against St. Louis and Parkland College