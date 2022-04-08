SIU hosts holocaust survivor

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU students got a chance to hear stories from a survivor of one of history's greatest tragedies.
Born almost a century ago, Walter Blass survived the Holocaust.
Blass would go on to serve as a Peace Corp Director in Afghanistan
He spoke Thursday night at SIU about immigration and what it's like to be displaced as a refugee.
Blass says he hopes sharing his story will help others have a better understanding of what's going on today.
"Part of what I was talking about here at SIU was being a refugee, at age 5, fleeing from Hitler. At age 10 when the war broke out in Belgium, fleeing again. Being in a home for delinquent children because the jailer of my mother didn't have another place to put me when he put her in a concentration camp." said Blass.
Blass also touched on his survivor's guilt and answered questions from the audience.