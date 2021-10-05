SIU Homecoming festivities kick off next week; Price named parade Grand Marshal

(WSIL) -- Olympian DeAnna Price, comedian Chico Bean and Saluki Football are highlights of next week's SIU Homecoming.
“SIU Is All That: A Flashback to the ‘90s” is the theme for the weeklong festival, Oct. 11-16.
The majority of the events are open to the public and most are free. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending homecoming events must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.
World champion, Olympian Price is grand marshal
Price, a two-time Olympic athlete and SIU alumna, will preside over the festivities as grand marshal.
Price will lead the homecoming parade that starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and be a guest at the Saluki football game later in the day.
Pep rally, block party, concert and other activities set
On Monday, Oct. 11, Chancellor Austin Lane and Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will launch the festivities with a pep rally and homecoming proclamation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Student Center north entrance. Online voting for homecoming royalty also starts on Monday.
The Saluki Block Party returns with games, rock climbing wall, photo booth, DJ, and more. It all happens from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 on Lincoln Drive in front of Pulliam Hall. There will also be food vendors on site.
The next night, Oct. 15, the "Rock and Rolled Homecoming Concert" takes place in the Alumni Center Courtyard behind Woody Hall. The event, featuring food trucks, a cash bar and music by the Jungle Dogs, begins at 7:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome at the SIU Alumni Association Event but those planning to attend are asked to RSVP online.
Other homecoming activities that are open to the public include:
- American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13, first floor of the Student Center.
- Saluki Alumni Plaza ribbon cutting, 4 p.m. Oct. 15, behind Woody Hall.
- Rocked and Rolled Reception, 4:30-6:50 p.m. Oct. 15, Faner Hall, first floor University Museum, lobby area and auditorium. The University Museum event features the works of Illinois artists and photographers focusing on performers including Aerosmith, The Grateful Dead and James Brown. Light refreshments will be served.
- Alumni Center naming dedication, 6 p.m., Oct. 15, Alumni Center, Woody Hall.
- Alpha Phi Alpha Step Show, featuring SIU Greek organizations showcasing their members’ talents via step routines, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Shryock Auditorium. All are welcome; admission is $10.
Culminates with parade, game
The week’s festivities all lead to Saturday, Oct. 16 with the parade, tailgating, football and more.
The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m., winding through the streets of Carbondale and wrapping up at the Student Center.
After the parade, tailgating fun takes place on Saluki Row outside of Saluki Stadium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The SIU Alumni Association is sponsoring the Carbondale in the ‘80s and ‘90s Homecoming Tailgate featuring food and entertainment with alumnus Todd Thomas, the St. Louis Cardinals in-game host, serving as emcee. Get tickets (which include admission to the football game) in advance by Oct. 8 for $20 plus fees for people under age 21 and $30 plus fees for those age 21 and older. Tickets will be available at the door for a higher cost.
Then the SIU Salukis will take on North Dakota's Fighting Hawks at 2 p.m.
Saluki sports action continues with the Saluki volleyball team taking on Missouri State at 5 p.m. in Davies Gym. Other Saturday events include a homecoming reunion breakfast, the Miss Eboness Pageant, and Mimosas at the Museum, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Museum.
Just for students
A few events are especially for current students:
- Airbrush T-shirts and hats – Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Student Center first floor.
- Homecoming Comedy Show ’21 featuring Chico Bean from the “85 South Show.” It’s at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13, at Shryock Auditorium. Get tickets at homecoming.siu.edu for $5 each.
- Sneaker Ball, set for 9 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 16 in the Student Center Ballrooms. Students are encouraged to wear formal or cocktail attire with sneakers.
Find the complete schedule of events and additional information about SIU Homecoming 2021 at homecoming.siu.edu. Email homecoming@siu.edu or call 618-536-3393 with questions.