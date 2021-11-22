SIU holds survey to better provide mental health resources

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU is working to better understand the mental health struggles and successes of students on campus.
This comes after another SIU student died over the weekend. According to the campus newspaper, The Daily Egyptian, Daniel Fernando Lobo was fatally shot in Gurnee, Illinois on Saturday, November 20th.
Chancellor Austin Lane confirmed the death on social media Sunday evening.
"We are heartbroken to learn another member of our Saluki family, Daniel Fernando Lobo, has left us too soon," he said. "Our thoughts go out to the student’s family and friends as they face Thanksgiving without him."
SIU is now asking students to fill out a survey so they can learn more about the mental health of students and provide better resources.
The link below will take you to a very brief survey. The survey is anonymous.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9DTZRZ3
The university is also working to highlight the services already on campus and answer questions from students about the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) program.
Services include:
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling
- Crisis services
- Gender-based violence services
- Alcohol and other drug counseling
Some students may not have complete information about CAPS, and SIU hopes to clarify what it does.
- What happens when I contact CAPS for support? When you contact CAPS, we go to work immediately to assess your unique situation and treatment needs. For many students, they can see the Counselor on Duty the same day, including weekends and evenings. If a student is not free to see a counselor that day, they can call CAPS and get on the schedule for a time the following day that is convenient for them or just walk in when they are free. No student will be turned away if they walk in to see a clinician.
- How do you determine if I need additional counseling support? The counselors are trained to assess each person’s unique circumstances and help guide them through their treatment recommendations and options. If a student needs additional support, they can be seen consistently by the Counselor on Duty until they can be assigned to an ongoing clinician or referred out to a community telehealth provider for long-term therapy.
- Do I see counselors at SIU or someone based in the community? The short answer is you can either see an SIU counselor or we can make a referral for you to be cared for by a community partner. We have partnerships with Centerstone and other licensed therapists in the community and will provide direct referrals for students who would like to be seen by these community providers.
- Is there a wait list for receiving help? Our Counselor on Duty program assures you will always be able to talk to someone right away and often you can meet with the same counselor for several sessions. For students who need longer term counseling, we work hard to get you seen by an SIU counselor or a community partner as soon as possible. SIU is partnering with Centerstone and other community telehealth providers to help with the demand for long-term individual therapy and is working diligently to fill three open psychologist positions and one mental health coordinator position at CAPS to increase the number of providers.
- How does the Counselor on Duty program work? The Counselor on Duty program steps in to fill the gaps so you never have to wait for care. Our counselors are available 7 days a week, and they have both daytime and evening hours. Students do not need to be in crisis to see a counselor and can walk in to be seen without an appointment. In most cases, students can meet with the same clinician for multiple sessions if their schedule allows.