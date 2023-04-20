SIU holds active threat training scenarios on campus in hopes of never having to use them

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Officials with SIU want to make sure they are prepared in case of an active threat toward the campus.
But do people still have the same reaction when it comes to preparing for these threats?
“I definitely think, as time goes on, people are getting desensitized to gun violence. It shouldn’t exist,” said SIU freshman Austin Hinkle.
It seems too often we’re hearing about a mass shooting someplace. In a shopping center, a school, or on campus, the threat is becoming more common. That’s why active threat scenarios are roll-played like the one Thursday on SIU’s campus.
“We hold these drills to train and test our plans, our processes, and our responses,” said SIU campus police chief Benjamin Newman.
Thursday’s training featured as close to real-life threat scenarios as possible, located at different areas of the campus.
“This is actually a training environment so a full-scale exercise is meant to massage our plan and it’s meant to be experienced without having a real-life incident, as close as possible,” said Newman.
Hinkle comes to SIU from Springfield. He says, while in high school he remembers someone from the school getting shot off campus and someone getting stabbed in the school and he’s glad the university is taking steps to try and keep people safe.
“I think it's embarrassing that we even have to consider there being any shootings on school grounds anywhere at a college level, high school or middle school level, or any level. It should be a safe place,” said Hinkle.
Jalen Ralph is also a freshman –attending from Columbia, IL. He believes it’s important for everyone to know these situations take place and what to do if a threat happens.
“It's a shame we have to do all these things, but it's just as important that we have to do them,” said Ralph. “I think our school is preparing us well especially with having the drill and we have several counselors ready to speak with us if we ever have any trauma.
Scott Isaacs is the safety director for Harrisburg Unit 3 schools and he says his main objective is to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“Unfortunately, it’s the day and time we live in where we have to prepare for violence in schools,” said Isaacs.
And if you would have asked Isaacs 30 years ago if he could see himself in his position today, he wouldn’t believe you.
“I would have thought you were crazy,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s the time we live in.”
So while students are worried about that next test – Isaacs and others like him are focused on keeping them safe.
“This was not in my thought process in the late 80s when I started police work,” Isaacs says. “Unfortunately, this is the future.”