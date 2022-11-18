SIU holding Thanks "Giving Back" food drive to benefit students

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale is holding the Thanks 'Giving Back' Food drive next week.
The collection effort is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 29.
The pantry has served more than 4,600 students and their families since opening its doors in August 2016.
Faculty, staff and community donations are welcome. Non-perishable food items and toiletries for the Saluki Food Pantry will be accepted in two different ways:
- Art Gallery – simply drop off donations at the Student Center Art Gallery, located on the first floor of the Student Center near the south escalator, on the morning of Nov. 29. Call 618-453-3766 or email foodpantry@siu.edu for assistance if needed with larger donations that morning.
- Office pickup – The SIU Grounds Department is available to collect items and transport them to the Student Center. Email foodpantry@siu.edu to schedule a pickup time.
The need for items to stock the shelves is particularly great this year, organizers say. Food insecurity on college campuses often tends to go unnoticed, but nearly one-third of SIU’s student population identifies as having experienced the issue, which is common to universities across the country, said Kent Epplin, associate director of the Student Center.
Donations of any non-perishable food items, along with basic toiletries, are always welcome. The items most highly sought and thus most needed, include:
- Canned fruits.
- Canned meats (chicken, turkey, tuna.)
- Pasta and pasta sauce.
- Monetary donations. The money does not go directly to the students but is used to purchase products as needed.
For more information about the pantry or the Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive, visit the website at studentcenter.siu.edu/services/saluki-food-pantry.php or email foodpantry@siu.edu.