SIU gearing up for summer camps

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale is getting excited for their summer camps and programs!
This year's lineup is one of the largest ever offered and includes several new experiences.
SIU’s Conference and Scheduling Services is coordinating a wide variety of enriching, educational, fun camp experiences giving children and youths the opportunity to explore, learn, enhance their athletic skills, create unique artwork, build, discover secrets of the great outdoors, make music, design the future, soar through the skies, get their game on, saddle up, make new friends and have a great time.
All new in ’22
The summer camp schedule for children in first grade through high school includes a vast array of academic, athletic, craft and music camps.
For the first time, high school participants will be able to “uncover history” during an archaeology field camp. During the SIU Gamification Camp, participants will explore virtual reality, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and podcasting. During separate sessions, junior high and high school students will bring their own stories to life through gamification.
Anyone considering a career in the medical field will want to check out “Pathways to Saluki Medicine,” a new overnight camp for younger high school students. Be sure to check out the new SIU Summer Showcase, too. It’s a new and different baseball camp being offered this year in addition to the traditional baseball camps.
Multitudes of choices
Always popular camps, including Lego/Lego Mindstorm, aviation, architecture, Esports, Challenge to Excellence and many others, are returning this summer as well.
In addition, a diverse assortment of Craft Shop art camps will feature everything from clay projects to working with fibers and drawing comic books. Numerous music camps are on tap for individuals and groups of different ages as well.
Saluki Athletics and Conference and Scheduling Services are also sponsoring an assortment of athletic camps for various sports.
Coming soon
New camps are being added all of the time, so keep watching camps.siu.edu. There, you can explore all of the SIU 2022 academic, adventure, athletic, art and music summer camp options and find online registration.