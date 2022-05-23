SIU Flying Salukis finish in top 5 in nation for 13th year

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Flying Salukis continued to be some of the best in the country with a fifth-place finish at the recent National Intercollegiate Flying Association championships.
Coach Nathan J. Lincoln was pleased with the performance and optimistic about the team’s future.
“I am so happy with the performance of our very junior team during the week,” said Lincoln, noting that only one or two students on the 15-member team had prior national competition experience. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID 19-pandemic and the 2021 event was held virtually.
The team tied for fifth with the U.S. Air Force Academy in the May 9-14 competition. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott won the title in the 28-team event.
“The ability to stay in the top 5 for 13 years is an awesome accomplishment,” Lincoln said. “We have an amazing flight program and talented flight team members here at SIU. This just shows the strength of our program when compared to other collegiate aviation programs.”
Wendy Elliott, a senior in aviation management from Boulder, Colorado, was the ninth overall scoring contestant with 66 points, and was the top scorer for the Flying Salukis and top female scoring pilot. Co-captain Benjamin Morris, a May 2022 graduate from Carbondale, was the team’s second top scorer with 55 points and 15th overall.
Other Flying Salukis who scored points were:
- Grant Gillespie, sophomore, aviation management and flight, Fort Worth, Texas, 35 points; tied for 33rd place.
- Dayne Snodgrass, junior, aviation management and flight, Byron, Illinois, 32 points; tied for 39th place.
- Thomas Edgar, senior, piano performance and aviation flight, St. Charles, Illinois, 18 points; tied for 66th place.
- Sydney Reijmer, a May 2022 graduate, aviation management and flight, Barrington, Illinois, 12 points; tied for 83rd place.
- Samuel Cogan, senior, aviation management and flight, Alton, Illinois, 11 points; tied for 85th place.
- Noah Ciocca, junior, aviation management and flight, Morton, Illinois, 11 points, tied for 85th place.
- Angelina Kapp, co-captain, a May 2022 graduate, aviation technologies, aviation flight and environmental sustainability, Western Springs, Illinois, 8 points, tied for 97th place.
- Amelia Anderson, senior, aviation management and flight, Johnston City, Illinois, 5 points, tied for 132nd place.