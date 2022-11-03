SIU Flying Salukis capture 11th consecutive regional title

(WSIL) -- Paced by co-captains Dayne Snodgrass and Wendy Elliott, the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Flying Salukis won their 11th consecutive National Flying Association Region VIII championship.
With eight of the top 12 scoring contestants, SIU took both the ground and flight event divisions to handily win the Oct. 26-29 event at Purdue University. The team will advance in May to national competition for the 53rd time in 54 years.
The Flying Salukis had 11 of the top 16 scorers and 12 in the top 25 in earning 391 points, more than double second-place Purdue University. Lewis University was third and Indiana State finished fourth.
National finals will be May 8-13 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Flying Salukis won each of the nine events (of 10 total) they competed in. As a team, the squad placed:
- The top five scorers in aircraft recognition and computer accuracy.
- Top two finishers in aircraft preflight inspection.
- Top three finishers in traditional navigation.
- Five of the top six in power-off landing and SCAN, or simulated comprehensive aircraft navigation.
- Five of the top seven in short field landing.
- Five of the top 12 in message drop.
- Two of the top seven finishers in ground trainer.
Taking home individual event titles, with year in school, major, hometown, and overall placing, where needed, were:
- Computer accuracy — Thomas Edgar, junior, piano performance and aviation flight, Charles, Illinois.
- Message drop — Krzyszlof Skubisz, senior, economics and aviation flight, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Skubisz was drop master with Crider as pilot.
- Power off landing — Dayne Snodgrass, junior, aviation management and flight, Byron, Illinois.
- Short field landing — Derrick Crider, senior, economics and aviation flight, Wheaton, Illinois.
- Aircraft preflight — Matteus Thompson, senior, aviation technologies and aviation flight, Cincinnati; tied for 16th place.
- Aircraft recognition — Noah Ciocca, senior, aviation management and flight, Morton, Illinois; tied for seventh place.
- Ground trainer — Amelia Anderson, senior, aviation management and flight, Johnston City, Illinois; 15th place.
Other Flying Salukis who scored points, with year in school, major, hometown, and overall placing were:
- Samuel Cogan, senior, aviation management, Alton, Illinois, ninth place.
- Dale Miller, senior, aviation management and flight, Highland, Illinois, 12th place.
- Grant Gillespie, sophomore, aviation technologies and aviation flight, Fort Worth, Texas, tied for 16th place.
- Jake Mack, freshman, aviation technologies and aviation flight, Lake Zurich, Illinois, 25th place.
Additional Flying Salukis with hometowns, year in school and majors are:
- Josie Boelter, freshman, aviation management and flight, Lomira, Wisconsin.
- Ben Campbell, freshman, aviation management and flight, Richmond, Illinois.
- Vassilios Georges, freshman, aviation management and flight, Chesterfield, Missouri.
- Colin Ramsour, sophomore, aviation management and flight, Centralia, Illinois.
- Mateo Torres, freshman, aviation management and flight, Park Ridge, Illinois.
- Luke Trout, freshman, aviation management and flight, Holland, Indiana.