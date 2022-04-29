SIU faculty and students rally behind professor indicted for fraud

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Mingqing Xiao was a professor for 20 years at SIU Carbondale, before being charged by the federal government for grant fraud.
The indictment says Mingqing "fraudulently obtained $151,099 in federal grant money from the National Science Foundation (NSF) by concealing support he was receiving from the Chinese government and a Chinese university."
At Friday's support rally, friends and colleagues of Mingqing maintain his innocence.
"I've known Xiao since 2015, and I believe that he is innocent, and I'm here to support him," said SIU Professor and Mingqing's friend, Tao Huang. "Ming has no mean bone in body. He is the nicest person you will ever meet, and he is also a community leader in our rural community."
The indictment came from a 2018 law enforcement effort called the China Initiative, designed as an effort to counter Chinese espionage in American business.
Supporters of Ming, said the effort and Ming's arrest--were based on other motives.
"This is racially motivated and this is a giant waste of taxpayers money. He is innocent, and if you put this man behind bars, you are destroying our community," said Huang.
Charges from the Department of Justice say Ming failed to disclose compensation he received from two Chinese universities while applying for grant funding.
Ming has maintained his innocence, and friends and colleagues alike wait for news before Day 3 of his trial in Benton on Monday, May 2.
"Hang in there. We're behind you. We support you," said Huang.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help with Ming's legal expenses.