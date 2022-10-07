SIU dedicates Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The state of the art SIU Transportation Education Center was dedicated and renamed after former SIU System President Glenn Poshard Friday.
The SIU Board of Trustees in July voted to rename the center, also called the TEC, after Poshard to recognize his lifelong engagement with SIU.
“Among his many notable achievements while serving as President of the SIU System is the fact that Dr. Poshard was instrumental in the building of the SIU Carbondale Transportation Education Center at Southern Illinois Airport,” the board resolution to approve the renaming said. “Through Dr. Poshard’s political savvy and long-term relationships in Springfield, he was able to secure the funding needed.”
Opened in 2012, the 187,083-square-foot facility also comprises a 31,965-gross-square-foot fleet storage area and an 11,855-square-foot aviation test cell structure.
“To have my name on a building that houses two of the finest job creation schools in America — and nearly every student has a good high paying job before they graduate — is something I can point to with pride to my grandchildren and their grandchildren,” said Poshard, who served as SIU System president from 2006 to 2014.
Chancellor Austin A. Lane said he was grateful to Poshard for his lifelong dedication and support of SIU Carbondale and the SIU System.
“Dr. Poshard has devoted his life to serving others,” Lane said. “He exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding public servant and a generous benefactor. We are proud this premier facility bears the name of a model Saluki.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker agreed.
“Glenn Poshard has dedicated his life to lifting up southern Illinois,” said Pritzker. “As a representative of the region he worked tirelessly to prioritize investments in education and helped build the world-class institutions that call southern Illinois home. Generations to come will benefit from his advocacy, and I am pleased to see his work honored by Southern Illinois University, and I congratulate Dr. Poshard on this honor.”
Poshard is a three-degree SIU alumnus, earning his bachelor’s (1970), master’s (1974) and doctoral (1984) degrees in secondary education, educational administration and administration of higher education, respectively. After Poshard’s legislative career ended, he served as vice chancellor of administration at SIU Carbondale and was later named to the SIU Board of Trustees before becoming system president.