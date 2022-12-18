SIU confers more than 900 students in Fall Commencement ceremony

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The academic achievements of more than 900 Southern Illinois University students are celebrated in Carbondale as thousands watch the university's Fall Commencement Saturday afternoon at the Banterra Center.
The ceremony was for all schools of study. More than 600 of those earned bachelor's degrees, 231 master's, and 50 doctorals. Graduates agree the journey wasn't always easy, but becoming a part of the Saluki Family was worth it.
George Gill earned a Bachelor’s in Ag Systems Tech. The Mount Erie, IL native says he's heading back to the farm to put his degree to work, taking fond memories of his time at SIU with him. "It's a big school and there's a lot of students, but especially in the Ag department, you kind of know everybody, it's more of a family than just faces."
Matisen Ingle earned a Bachelor’s in Sports Administration. She is returning to SIU in the Spring to start working on her Master's degree, adding that being a Saluki is a conversation starter in her travels. "Like, anywhere you go, I've been in the airport with a SIU shirt on, they're like, Salukis, yeah, so there's always a conversation to be had somewhere with anybody about SIU."
Chancellor Austin Lane encouraged the new grads to take pride in their achievement and wear their Saluki gear where-ever they go.