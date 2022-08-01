SIU closes campus lake due to algae

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU has been forced to close campus lake until further notice.
Harmful algae has shown up in the lake, potentially due to high temperatures and low rainfall.
No fishing, boating or swimming is allowed during this time. People walking with pets or children should avoid contact with the water.
In previous years, the lake has been closed due to this harmful algae. The university tried to prevent this from occurring in the future, by draining the lake and removing some vegetation.