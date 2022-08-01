 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

SIU closes campus lake due to algae

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU has been forced to close campus lake until further notice. 

Harmful algae has shown up in the lake, potentially due to high temperatures and low rainfall. 

No fishing, boating or swimming is allowed during this time. People walking with pets or children should avoid contact with the water. 

In previous years, the lake has been closed due to this harmful algae. The university tried to prevent this from occurring in the future, by draining the lake and removing some vegetation.