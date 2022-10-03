SIU ceramics students, faculty to help community through 'Empty Bowls'

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Ceramics students and faculty at SIU Carbondale are using their talents to help the community.
Empty Bowls, an event where art meets hunger, compassion and advocacy, returns October 15 at the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Store in the Murdale Shopping Center. The event is taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Students and faculty are making more than 100 ceramic bowls, which can be purchased for $15-$20 and then filled with a warm cup of soup donated by Neighborhood Co-op.
Proceeds from the event will go to The Survivor Empowerment Center (formerly The Women's Center) and the Good Samaritan House.
“We are pleased to once again be able to support the efforts made by local organizations to assist those in need in the local community,” Chalmers said.