SIU celebrates their Spring Commencement ceremonies

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University awarded close to 2,000 degrees this weekend at the Banterra Center, with thousands of family and friends in attendence.
Ceremonies Saturday afternoon recognized students in the College of Arts and Media, Business, Engineering, Education and Liberal Arts.
Elementary Education graduate Savanna Petersen from Woodlawn, IL says it was a challenging time made more difficult by the pandemic.
"We made it through, we survived, COVID was really hard for everyone I think, but it's just really special that we can be here together," says Petersen. "SIU is like home, even though I wasn't here everyday but it's still really important to me, so, Go Dawgs."
University Chancellor Austin Lane congratulated the students, praising them for their hard work and dedication to graduate.