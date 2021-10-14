SIU Carbondale receiving $2.7 million to boost wet lab development

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to announce a $15.4 million investment in the Rebuild Illinois funded Wet Lab Capital program to support 8 new wet lab spaces throughout Illinois – helping to make way for advancements in research and medicine, grow startups and make Illinois more competitive in life sciences.
The State will leverage $15.4 million in Wet Lab Capital to generate nearly $90 million total in new investment for modern research facilities in communities across Illinois.
Wet Lab Capital grants will support the development of new public and private wet lab spaces, with projects at the state’s top universities and at neighborhood incubators, expansions and improvements of existing space and the creation of new lab spaces in all parts of the state.
Funded projects include:
- Back of the Yards Algae Sciences LLC, $250,000.00
- Illinois Institute of Technology, $1,499,569.00
- Northwestern University, $3,000,000.00
- NuMat Technologies, $3,500,000.00
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, $2,007,000.00
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale, $2,734,008.00
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, $1,875,569.00
- University of Illinois Research Park LLC, $550,000.00
The FNTC will enhance regional capabilities to attract, support, and facilitate growth of small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and university collaborators who are part of a rapidly growing “Neurotech” sector of the life science industrial base.
Wet lab capital grant funds will redevelop over 2,770 square feet, outfitting a multi-tenant laboratory space that will be used in research conducted to help manage chronic conditions affecting the brain and nervous system.
“Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honored to receive a Wet Lab grant from the IDCEO,” said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “We will use the funding to develop the BioLaunch Core Facility, a multi-disciplinary program providing customized lab services and business development assistance to emerging and expanding biotechnology and value-added agriculture businesses. As an initiative of the Fermentation Science Institute, the Research Park, and the Vice Chancellor for Research, BioLaunch will provide a unique opportunity for the intersection of university research and company product development that results in job creation, workforce development and business expansion in the region and throughout Illinois.