SIU Carbondale partners with the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council

  • Updated
By Jeff Weinrich

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---SIU Carbondale has a new partner, the Boy Scouts!

An agreement with the scout's Greater St. Louis Area Council, will help provide educational opportunities for the scouts, and encourage them to pursue STEM careers.

SIU hopes the partnership will benefit both groups in the long term.

"The important part of this collaboration is that is a collaboration and both sides are contributing equally to the partnership. We're hoping to give these boy scouts educational opportunities, and in turn, hope they'll come to visit SIU Carbondale, explore the opportunities in STEM careers and eventually become Salukis," said SIU's Chief Marketing Officer, Jim Potter. 

The Greater St. Louis Area Council served more than 24,000 youths last year, with nearly 3,000 of them participating in STEM events. 

