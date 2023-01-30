SIU-Carbondale campus closed Tuesday due to winter weather

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The winter weather has impacted much of the tri-state region, closing down many schools and businesses for Tuesday.
This includes Southern Illinois University in Carbondale as they have closed down their campus from 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to re-open Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
This is an administrative closure. All classes (face to face, hybrid and online) will be canceled and will not be delivered remotely. Residence halls and the Department of Public Safety will remain open. Residential dining and the Rec Center will operate between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. All other campus buildings and offices will be closed.
Essential personnel should report to work, but no other employee should report to work during the closure. Employees who have questions should consult their supervisors.
Grounds workers will be clearing sidewalks, steps and parking lots as weather conditions permit. Avoid unnecessary travel and please use extreme caution as you move about campus.
