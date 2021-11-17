SIU Athletics says investigation clears Swimming and Diving coach Geoff Hanson

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki Athletics announced on Wednesday the outcome of an investigation into allegations about the conduct of swimming & diving head coach Geoff Hanson, clearing him of any wrong-doing.
"The University's Title IX office completed a thorough investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Coach Hanson and determined them to be unsubstantiated," said interim director of athletics Matt Kupec.
Back in September, two anonymous athletes shared details with the DE about alleged abuse and NCAA violations by Hanson.
In October 2020, the article, says multiple athletes met with the school's Equity and Compliance Office and Jarnigan to discuss the allegations. But no corrective actions were taken, the athletes told the DE.
SIU did not release any further details or comments on the investigation.