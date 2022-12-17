SIU and SEMO graduation ceremonies happening today

(WSIL) -- Two universities in the viewing area are holding ceremonies for this year's fall graduating class.
SIU-Carbondale is holding ceremonies at the Banterra Center beginning at 11 a.m. for all graduates.
You can watch SIU's ceremony on a livestream at the university's YouTube page.
Southeast Missouri State University is also holding graduation ceremonies. They're holding two separate ceremonies at the Show Me Center.
The first happens at 10 a.m. the second happens at 2 p.m.
Outgoing Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will speak at the later ceremony. SEMO will have its commencement ceremonies live on its YouTube page.