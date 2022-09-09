SIU Air Force ROTC pays tribute to 9/11 victims with stair climb

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The 21st anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City is this weekend.
In honor of those that lost their lives, the SIU Air Force ROTC participated in a strenuous workout.
The members conducted a 110-floor stair climb, representing the 110 floors of the twin towers that were destroyed that day.
Capt. Kathryn M. Rew-Banning, operations flight commander of the SIU detachment, said the workout honors first responders, members of the military and civilians who lost their lives as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.