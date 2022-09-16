SIU accepting entries for 2022 Family of the Year contest

CARBONDALE, IL. — Entries are now being accepting for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest.
SIU's Family Weekend runs Sept. 22-24. The university will honor one “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year. That’s a family in which at least one parent or legal guardian is an SIU Carbondale graduate. They'll also honor one “non-legacy” Family of the Year.
The theme of this year’s Family Weekend is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.” Contestants are invited to submit a short creative or amusing home video with their entry.
The winning families will get a prize package that includes:
- A one-night state at the Hampton Inn in Carbondale
- Tickets to the SIU vs. University of North Dakota football game on Sept. 24
- and other Saluki items.
All entries are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and interested families can complete the form online. The winners will be selected the following day.
For more information about the 2022 Family of the Year contest, visit familyweekend.siu.edu/family-of-the-weekend.