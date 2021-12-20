Sites set up for tornado victims to pick up toys for kids, teens

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that five locations have been set up for victims to pick up toys for kids and teens.
The Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts will provide free toys for those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes. You can visit the ties on Tuesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.
Storefront sites include:
- Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
- 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, 42408
- Hope House Ministries at Forest Park Baptist Church
- 520 Old Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, 42101
- West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC)
- 435 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville 42038
- Kenlake State Resort Park
- 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin 42048
- Lake Barkley State Resort Park
- 3500 State Park Road, Cadiz 42211
If you are not able to make it to one of these sites, email toydrive@ky.gov with your county in the subject line to arrange another way for Santa to deliver toys this Christmas.
First Lady Britainy Beshear organized the toy drive and said, "Thank you to every single person who has donated or volunteered their time to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive – including Santa. I am amazed by what we have accomplished for the children of Western Kentucky and I am more proud than ever to be on Team Kentucky."