Sikeston to host Cap Ripken Regional baseball tournament

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Union and Williamson. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A
Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through tonight.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Marion, Jackson, Herrin,
Perryville, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Carterville, Scott
City, Anna, Johnston City, Chaffee, Jonesboro, Marble Hill,
Trail Of Tears State Park, Bollinger Mill State Historic
Site, Zeigler, De Soto and Crainville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sikeston to host Cap Ripken Regional baseball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Sikeston to host Cap Ripken Regional baseball tournament 1
By: Paul Wilcoxen

SIKESTON, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Baseball fans in Southeast Missouri will get the chance to see a nationally recognized baseball tournament this summer.

"I don't think the excitement can be overstated when we bring something like this tournament to Sikeston," said Sikeston Chamber of Commerce CEO Marcie Lawson.

The baseball fields at Sikeston are quiet today, but in a few short months, the stands will fill with fans from several states.

"Once everyone understands this is a big deal and we're going to have so many visitors that are going to help us with our economic impact, that everybody is going to be helpful," said Abbi Lindsey, coordinator for Sikeston parks and recreation.

Sikeston was selected as a Cal Ripken 9U regional host site. The tournament will run from July 26-30 at the Sikeston Complex.

"We are so excited," said Lindsey. "Since we found out about it, our whole work day has been scheduled around how we're going to pull this off.

Before being awarded the tournament, Lindsey says she needed to realize the work needed to bring an event like this to a community before being awarded the tournament.

"Just over the past two weeks for eight straight hours, I've sat at my computer and worked so hard already just to catch up and make sure we're on task for everything we need to do," she confessed.

The tournament is expected to bring an economic boom to the region with teams from as many as eight states and two Canadian providences coming to the area.

"You're looking at thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars coming into our community and with a community of [fewer] than 20,000 people, that's a huge boost right dead in the middle of summer," said Lawson.

According to stats from the Missouri Economic Department of Tourism, Lawson says the average person that visits will spend an average of 100 dollars in the community.

"I'm mostly excited to show the people coming to our great Sikeston Southern Hospitality," said Lindsey. We have so many things to be proud of and showcase.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

