Sikeston to host Cap Ripken Regional baseball tournament

SIKESTON, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Baseball fans in Southeast Missouri will get the chance to see a nationally recognized baseball tournament this summer.
"I don't think the excitement can be overstated when we bring something like this tournament to Sikeston," said Sikeston Chamber of Commerce CEO Marcie Lawson.
The baseball fields at Sikeston are quiet today, but in a few short months, the stands will fill with fans from several states.
"Once everyone understands this is a big deal and we're going to have so many visitors that are going to help us with our economic impact, that everybody is going to be helpful," said Abbi Lindsey, coordinator for Sikeston parks and recreation.
Sikeston was selected as a Cal Ripken 9U regional host site. The tournament will run from July 26-30 at the Sikeston Complex.
"We are so excited," said Lindsey. "Since we found out about it, our whole work day has been scheduled around how we're going to pull this off.
Before being awarded the tournament, Lindsey says she needed to realize the work needed to bring an event like this to a community before being awarded the tournament.
"Just over the past two weeks for eight straight hours, I've sat at my computer and worked so hard already just to catch up and make sure we're on task for everything we need to do," she confessed.
The tournament is expected to bring an economic boom to the region with teams from as many as eight states and two Canadian providences coming to the area.
"You're looking at thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars coming into our community and with a community of [fewer] than 20,000 people, that's a huge boost right dead in the middle of summer," said Lawson.
According to stats from the Missouri Economic Department of Tourism, Lawson says the average person that visits will spend an average of 100 dollars in the community.
"I'm mostly excited to show the people coming to our great Sikeston Southern Hospitality," said Lindsey. We have so many things to be proud of and showcase.