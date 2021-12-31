Sikeston teenager shot and killed, adult in custody

SIKESTON (WSIL) — A Missouri man is in jail for shooting and killing a Sikeston teenager during an altercation.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 5:00 P.M., Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to a residence located in the 200 block of William in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. Upon their arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son. Both were transported by South Scott EMS to local hospitals. The 17-year-old later died from those injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.
The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation between the 17-year-old and the suspect ensued and became physical, a gun was introduced into the altercation, and the suspect allegedly shot the teen and his mother.
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Donald A. Powell of Morley, Missouri was arrested at the scene and has since been charged through Scott County Circuit Court with 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony.
The mother's condition is unknown at this time.
