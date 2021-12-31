You are the owner of this article.
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Sikeston teenager shot and killed, adult in custody

Donald A. Powell

COURTESY: Sikeston DPS

SIKESTON (WSIL) —  A Missouri man is in jail for shooting and killing a Sikeston teenager during an altercation. 

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 5:00 P.M., Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to a residence located in the 200 block of William in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. Upon their arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son. Both were transported by South Scott EMS to local hospitals. The 17-year-old later died from those injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation between the 17-year-old and the suspect ensued and became physical, a gun was introduced into the altercation, and the suspect allegedly shot the teen and his mother.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Donald A. Powell of Morley, Missouri was arrested at the scene and has since been charged through Scott County Circuit Court with 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony.

The mother's condition is unknown at this time.

