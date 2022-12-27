Sikeston teen located in Tennessee with gun, correctional officers badge

DYERSBURG, TN (WSIL) -- A southeast Missouri teen that ran away has been located in Tennessee.
Dyersburg, Tennessee police responded to a suspicious person attempting to enter a garage at a home around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.
Officers arrived and found a teenage boy running away from the scene. He was chased and caught a short distance later.
The 14-year-old ran away from Sikeston, Missouri. He was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, marijuana and a purse with a correctional officer's badge.
The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of marijuana and evading arrest.
He was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for a medical evaluation and later taken to detention pending court action.