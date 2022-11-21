Sikeston preparing for large community dinner this Thanksgiving

SIKESTON, MISSOURI - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, which means so is Sikeston’s annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
Hosted at the VFW, the dinner is a big deal in Sikeston. They serve 600-800 people meals single year. It’s entirely volunteer and donation based.
Organizers say donations have been a little slow and they think it’s because of the rising cost of food. Because of that same issue, they’re expecting to serve more than ever this year.
“A community wide effort for a community," Gary Ozment, the VFW quartermaster said.
While the VFW hosts the event, they just provide the kitchen and building. The work is done aby a group of volunteers every year, headed up by Marlene Stevens.
“It is a major thing, and Miss Stevens does a fantastic job of putting this together," Ozment said. "She does all the fundraising, she gets all the donations, and her and her group do all the cooking, and the VFW gets to just sit back and bask in the glory of it. They do an outstanding job every year.”
It’s open to the public, and with food insecurity rising with rising costs, they’re expecting an even bigger turnout this year.
It’s something that everyone who is involved is very proud of, and something they take joy in participating in year after year.
“These community volunteers do this and put it on, that’s what’s so special about it. They are here because they know it’s needed, and they do a good job.”