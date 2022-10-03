Sikeston Police mourning loss of Officer

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of an officer.
Officer Colt R. Tripp died at his home in Sikeston on September 29, 2022.
A graduate of Fredericktown High School and Mineral Area College (LEO Class of 2009), Officer Tripp worked at several departments in the Washington, Madison, Ironton, and Jefferson County area before coming to Sikeston in April 2020.
Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team.
Visitation will be from 12:00 until the funeral at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4th at First United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St. Sikeston, Missouri.
End of Watch: September 29, 2022