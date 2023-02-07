Sikeston man in custody after firing shots in apartment

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers took into custody a 37-year-old man after he fired shots and barricaded himself in an apartment Monday morning.
Sikeston DPS officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Malone Street near Pine Street for a man who reportedly shot at someone.
Police were able to determine Philip J. Swift, of Sikeston, was in a nearby apartment building on Pine Street. Two juvenile victims were outside of the area and told police Swift had a gun and another juvenile victim was inside sleeping in the apartment.
A gunshot was then heard from inside the apartment. Police then forced their way inside and found the sleeping juvenile and brought them out to safety.
As police were bringing out the juvenile, Swift yelled at the officers and shot the gun several more times.
Swift moved to the front door area, yelling at the officers, and shut the door. He then barricaded himself in the apartment.
Sikeston Operations Group (SOG) attempted to negotiate with Swift at the scene as officers evacuated the tenants from other apartments in the building to a safe location.
Hours later, SOG members forced their way into the apartment and found Swift in a bedroom with a six-shot revolver with six spent shell casings in the cylinder.
Swift was then taken into custody.
Swift has been charged with four first-degree assaults and an endangering the welfare of a child charge. He is being held in the Scott County Jail with no bond.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.