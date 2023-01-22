Sikeston homicide victims ID released, major case squad investigating

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety have released the identity of the married couple who were the victims of a deadly homicide incident over the weekend.
The first victim is identified as a 33-year-old male, Kiara D. Haynes. The second victim is a 27-year-old female, Breana C. Conner.
The Major Case Squad has been activated in this investigation.
Sikeston DPS and the Major Case Squad is asking for anyone with information in regards to this homicide to please contact us at 573-471-4711 and ask to speak with an investigator. Sikeston DPS also has the Tip Line, 573-475-3774, in which anyone with information can call if they wish to remain anonymous.
ORIGINAL: The Sikeston Department of Public Safety are investigating a double-homicide that occurred early this morning.
Information on the murders come from a post on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page. At around 3 a.m. on January 22, police received a report of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of S. West Street. Officers who arrived at the scene found a married couple who had suffered gunshot wounds.
EMS performed life-saving measures on the 33-year-old man, but the man died at the scene. A woman was taken to a local hospital, where she also died.
If you have any information related to the deaths, call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.
The investigation is active and ongoing.