 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sikeston DPS opens murder investigation after married couple found dead

  • Updated
  • 0
gun violence shooting crime

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety are investigating a double-homicide that occurred early this morning.

Information on the murders come from a post on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page. At around 3 a.m. on January 22, police received a report of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. Officers who arrived at the scene found a married couple who had suffered gunshot wounds.

EMS performed life-saving measures on the 33-year-old man, but the man died at the scene. A woman was taken to a local hospital, where she also died.

If you have any information related to the deaths, call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you