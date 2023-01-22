Sikeston DPS opens murder investigation after married couple found dead

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety are investigating a double-homicide that occurred early this morning.
Information on the murders come from a post on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page. At around 3 a.m. on January 22, police received a report of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. Officers who arrived at the scene found a married couple who had suffered gunshot wounds.
EMS performed life-saving measures on the 33-year-old man, but the man died at the scene. A woman was taken to a local hospital, where she also died.
If you have any information related to the deaths, call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.
The investigation is active and ongoing.