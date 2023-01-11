Sikeston Department of Public Safety receives grant to purchase new K9

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) – Sikeston's City Council tackled a variety of things at their recent meetings. One is a tool to help their response to fire investigations.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety recently received news they were one of a few departments to be awarded a grant to purchase a new K9.
Thanks to a grant from the state Farm Arson Dog Program, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was awarded the funds to secure a special K-9 dog.
“They are trained in the case of arson to help find the source of the fire,” said Captain Derick Wheetley of the DPS Fire Division.
The K9 will specialize in helping investigators locate possible accelerants used in fire accelerants such as gasoline, lighter fluid, brake fluid, and a variety of others.
“The dogs will help to get in and track that down faster than we could or confirm or deny there was arson,” said Wheetley.
The dog is currently undergoing training at the New Hampshire Fire Academy. In April Fire Marshal James Whitley will travel to Concord where he will begin a four-week training with the dog.
“The four weeks our handler goes out is the bond and working together and them getting familiar with each other and learning commands together,” said Wheetley.
"James was the one who approached me about six months ago. He's excited
Wheetley says having a dog trained to recognize different accelerants will be a needed tool for the department
“We're trained already to know those items but having a dog whose nose tells you is a good reassurance and confirmation,” said Wheetley
The estimated cost for the grant is about 25 thousand dollars which include various expenses for the training. To Wheetley, it's money well spent.
Not only will the dog be useful in the working end of locating a fire source -- Captain Wheetley says -- he will also be an added part of the community.
"He will also be out at all PR events,” said Wheetley. “With roughly 18 hundred kids each year, we do the fire prevention week with so he will be introduced into those programs."