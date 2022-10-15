Sikeston Complex has busy Saturday

SIKESTON, MO - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group hosted a Kids S.W.A.T. challenge Saturday morning at the Sikeston Sports Complex before getting ready for Trunk or Treat that night.
Children under the age of 12 ran an obstacle course made by the Special Operations Group to test their skills. They also dressed in their best SWAT costumes for a chance to ride in a patrol car and fire truck.
Members of Sikeston DPS hosted the event, showed DPS vehicles and had lunch with those who attended.
Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at the Sikeston Sports Complex and will have over 60 vendors.