Sikeston City Council approves multiple agenda items including K9 arson grant

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) – City Council members met this week in Sikeston to take actions on a number of items in their regular city council meeting.
Among those items on the agenda were several actions in relation to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
The council approved Sikeston DPS to continue with the K9 grant program with State Farm Insurance. Through the program, Sikeston DPS was awarded a K9 protection dog.
Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said this K9 arson investigator would be only the second in the state of Missouri.
The grant pays for 100% of the dog, training for the K9 handler and K9, travel expenses and lodging.
In addition to the K9 grant, city council members approved a contract with Dille Pollard for the design and construction of a new fire station on Malone Avenue in Sikeston.
The city council also gave Sikeston DPS permission to accept a grant purchase for services with a mobile command truck. This will include 11 months of satellite service for the vehicle and the addition of a Dejero Cellular Gateway.
Another item on the agenda city council members approved was a parcel redeveloping agreement for 60 West TIF. The plans along with this are to build a 102-room hotel on the southwest part of the city near Malco Theatres and the Hampton Inn.
